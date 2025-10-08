Lakers’ Dalton Knecht is viewed as a ‘negative asset’ around the NBA

As a team, the Los Angeles Lakers are in a unique spot for the 2025-26 season. They’re trying to build for the future around Luka Doncic while cashing in on the time LeBron James has left.

Since the Lakers drafted Dalton Knecht in 2024, the 24-year-old has been on the outside looking in. During the 2024-25 season, Los Angeles traded Knecht to the Horents. However, the trade fell through, and he remained with the Lakers. After a rough start to his 2025-26 preseason, NBA insiders reported that Dalton Knecht is viewed as a “negative asset” around the league.

Is Dalon Knecht being traded by the Lakers inevitable?

With the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Lakers selected Dalton Knecht out of Tennessee. He spent the first two seasons of his career at a junior college before transferring to Northern Colorado. Knecht spent two seasons with the Bears before he used his final season of eligibility to play for the Volunteers. During his final collegiate season, Knecht averaged 21.7 points per game and shot .397% from beyond the arc.

Dalton Knecht was named a 2023-24 consensus All-American. During his rookie season, Knecht played in 78 games and made 16 starts. At the 2024-25 deadline, the Lakers traded with the Hornets to acquire big man Mark Williams. In that deal, Los Angeles would have given up Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap, and a 2031 first-round pick. However, Mark Williams failed his physical with the Lakers, and the trade was rescinded.

Dalton Knecht is now viewed as a negative asset around the league, and the Lakers would most likely need to attach another asset to move him, per @DanWoikeSports pic.twitter.com/KhjKhJlnqk — Mave Sports Network (@mave_sports007) October 8, 2025

As a rookie, Dalton Knecht played in 78 games and made 16 starts. He averaged 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. His three-point accuracy took a slight step back in his first professional season. Knecht shot .376% from beyond the arc. That’s after shooting .397% with the Tennessee Volunteers. Barring a miraculous turn of events, Dalton Knecht will be traded by the Lakers in the future.