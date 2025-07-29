NBA

LAKERS: Dončić Odds Improve After Eye-Catching Magazine Reveal

Antonio Kozlow
Antonio Kozlow

Updated38 mins ago on July 29, 2025

The NBA offseason just got a little more interesting — not because of a blockbuster trade or injury update, but due to a magazine cover. Luka Dončić’s recent appearance on the cover of Men’s Health Magazine has created a ripple effect across sportsbooks and media desks alike. Dončić, showcasing a noticeably leaner and more athletic physique, has sparked renewed MVP buzz and shifted the landscape of 2025 NBA betting odds.


As of July 29, Dončić has moved up to third in MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at +650. That places him ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo (+700) and just behind Nikola Jokić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who are tied at +250. Just two weeks earlier, Dončić was listed at +800. The transformation has not gone unnoticed by analysts either.

“I think he looked at LeBron and said, ‘This guy is naturally gifted… I want to get there,’” said FS1’s Chris Broussard on First Things First. “If he does come back looking like he did in that magazine in that kind of shape, the Lakers are a real threat.”

Odds on The Lakers

The Lakers’ title odds have also shortened, now at +1400 to win the championship down from +1600 earlier in July. Their Western Conference title odds are +1000, while a No. 1 seed finish in the West stands at +3000. All signs suggest oddsmakers are buying the hype.

Even Dončić’s long-shot awards odds are generating attention: +1200 for Clutch Player of the Year, +1500 for Western Conference Finals MVP, and +2000 for Finals MVP.

Perhaps most intriguing is the Lakers’ sideline situation. New head coach JJ Redick, a first-time NBA coach, is listed at +1400 for Coach of the Year — an ambitious mark that reflects high expectations in L.A.

As training camp nears, all eyes will be on Dončić’s performance and the Lakers’ chemistry. The question remains: Will Dončić’s slimmed-down frame  and potential new partnership in L.A.  be enough to carry the Lakers back to championship glory? Oddsmakers seem to think it’s a real possibility.