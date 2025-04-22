NBA

Lakers’ Dorian Finney-Smith called Game 2 vs. the Timberwolves a ‘must-win’

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated17 mins ago on April 22, 2025

Dorian Finney-Smith Lakers pic

At the 2024-25 trade deadline, the Lakers fleeced the Mavericks and acquired perennial All-NBA PG Luka Doncic. This changed the trajectory of Los Angeles’s season. 

They finished as the #3 seed in the Western Conference and matched up vs. the Timberwolves in the first round. In Game 1, the Lakers were outplayed by Minnesota and lost 117-95. Speaking with reporters on Monday, Lakers’ Dorian Finney-Smith called Game 2 vs. the Timberwolves a “must-win.”

Can the Lakers even the series at one game apiece tonight vs. Minnesota?


On Sunday evening, the Lakers hosted the Timberwolves for Game 1 of their first-round matchup. Despite this being a #3 vs. #6, many analysts around the NBA believe this series is closer than it looks. This was proven true in Game 1 when Minnesota upset Los Angeles. It was a balanced effort from the Timberwolves on Sunday. Three players finished with at least 22 points. That included Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid.

For Los Angeles, Luka Doncic was the only Laker to score 20+ points. Doncic finished with 37, and the next closest was LeBron James with 19. That type of production from James is not going to get it done in the playoffs. Ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday, Lakers’ Dorian Finney-Smith spoke with the media. The veteran PF said Game 2 is a “must-win” for the Lakers. They cannot afford to lose games 1 and 2 at home.

After their loss on Sunday, Lakers head coach J.J. Redick admitted the team was surprised by Minnesota’s “physicality” in Game 1. Los Angeles will need a new game plan for Game 2 on Tuesday. It’s going to take a team effort to match the physicality of the Timberwolves. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, the Lakers are favored by five-and-a-half points.