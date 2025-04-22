At the 2024-25 trade deadline, the Lakers fleeced the Mavericks and acquired perennial All-NBA PG Luka Doncic. This changed the trajectory of Los Angeles’s season.

They finished as the #3 seed in the Western Conference and matched up vs. the Timberwolves in the first round. In Game 1, the Lakers were outplayed by Minnesota and lost 117-95. Speaking with reporters on Monday, Lakers’ Dorian Finney-Smith called Game 2 vs. the Timberwolves a “must-win.”

Can the Lakers even the series at one game apiece tonight vs. Minnesota?

Dorian Finney-Smith believes Game 2 is a “must-win” situation for the Lakers pic.twitter.com/bzqJQDac9y — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 22, 2025



On Sunday evening, the Lakers hosted the Timberwolves for Game 1 of their first-round matchup. Despite this being a #3 vs. #6, many analysts around the NBA believe this series is closer than it looks. This was proven true in Game 1 when Minnesota upset Los Angeles. It was a balanced effort from the Timberwolves on Sunday. Three players finished with at least 22 points. That included Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid.

For Los Angeles, Luka Doncic was the only Laker to score 20+ points. Doncic finished with 37, and the next closest was LeBron James with 19. That type of production from James is not going to get it done in the playoffs. Ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday, Lakers’ Dorian Finney-Smith spoke with the media. The veteran PF said Game 2 is a “must-win” for the Lakers. They cannot afford to lose games 1 and 2 at home.

After their loss on Sunday, Lakers head coach J.J. Redick admitted the team was surprised by Minnesota’s “physicality” in Game 1. Los Angeles will need a new game plan for Game 2 on Tuesday. It’s going to take a team effort to match the physicality of the Timberwolves. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, the Lakers are favored by five-and-a-half points.