Lakers Eliminated by Spurs in NBA Cup Clash

A Costly Third-Quarter Collapse

The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the NBA Cup after a 130–106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Los Angeles entered the game with momentum, but a sharp third-quarter drop ended their chances. The Spurs used a 45–22 run during that stretch, and the Lakers never recovered.

San Antonio pushed the pace and kept the Lakers off balance. Los Angeles struggled to match the energy that the Spurs brought on both ends. The Lakers also faced trouble defending the paint, which gave San Antonio consistent scoring opportunities.

LeBron Shows Frustration

LeBron James tried to carry the offense and finished with 23 points, but he expressed disappointment after the loss. “We didn’t match their urgency in the second half,” he said. His frustration reflected the team’s struggle to execute.

Anthony Davis added 19 points, but the Lakers could not create a steady rhythm. Their defensive rotations broke down often, which allowed the Spurs to generate quality looks.

Spurs Take Control Behind Strong Balance

San Antonio delivered a balanced performance. Devin Vassell led the team with 28 points, and Victor Wembanyama added 24. The Spurs attacked early in the shot clock and forced the Lakers into difficult matchups.

Wembanyama also made an impact on the defensive end. His presence changed several drives and helped the Spurs maintain control once they built a double-digit lead. The Lakers tried smaller lineups to counter his length, but none of the adjustments slowed him down.

What This Means for the Lakers

The loss removes Los Angeles from the NBA Cup race, a competition they hoped to win after lifting the inaugural title last season. Their exit raises questions about consistency, especially on defense. Head coach Darvin Ham emphasized effort, saying the team must “stay connected and stay disciplined.”

The Lakers now shift their focus back to the regular season. They still hold a solid record, but lapses like the one in San Antonio could create problems later. With key Western Conference matchups ahead, the team must tighten its defensive structure and find steadier scoring outside its stars.