Lakers Eye Pelicans’ Herb Jones as Deadline Approaches

Trade conversations are picking up across the league, and the Los Angeles Lakers keep showing interest in Herb Jonesof the New Orleans Pelicans. Teams expect the Lakers to pursue defensive help before the 2026 deadline, and Jones fits their needs better than most available players.

Los Angeles wants a strong perimeter defender who can guard elite wings and ease the load on their stars. Their inconsistent defense has created pressure to find a reliable stopper, and Jones’ name keeps rising as a solution.

Why Jones Draws Heavy Interest

Jones earned First Team All-Defense during the 2023–24 season and built a strong reputation as a high-IQ defender. He brings length, speed, discipline, and sharp instincts. His averages of 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game show how active he remains in every matchup.

In July 2025, he signed a three-year, $68 million extension with New Orleans. That contract runs through the 2029–30 season. League rules prevent him from being traded until mid-January 2026, but that date still falls before the deadline. Because of that timeline, executives continue to mention him as a realistic target for teams that need defense.

Pelicans Hold a Firm Stance

Despite the growing interest, New Orleans has shown zero urgency to discuss any serious offers for Jones. Team officials view him as one of their most important long-term pieces. Their rough season has not changed that position. They believe Jones adds leadership, defensive consistency, and stability to a young roster that still needs structure.

Outside speculation suggests that the Pelicans could eventually pivot into seller mode if losses continue. However, people around the league say New Orleans values Jones too much to consider a move unless an overwhelming offer arrives. Nothing so far has met that standard.

Lakers Continue Searching for Answers

The Lakers know they must improve their perimeter defense to compete with the top teams in the West. They believe Jones could shift matchups, elevate their rotations, and help stabilize difficult stretches. His ability to guard multiple positions makes him an ideal fit next to their current stars.

Whether the Lakers can push New Orleans into a negotiation remains unclear. Still, Jones will stay in the center of trade rumors as the deadline approaches, and teams expect the Lakers to check on his availability until the final hour.