Lakers Free Agency Targets 2025: 3 Offseason Signings To Help Build Around Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired superstar Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks before the in-season trade deadline, and the five-time All-Star guard is reportedly eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million contract this offseason.

Lakers Should Add Veteran Guard To Build Around Luka Doncic

For the Lakers to maximize a roster with a 40-year-old LeBron James and the former Mavs star, the front office must bolster the backcourt and add a durable big man this summer.

At the trade deadline, the Lakers nearly acquired a new starting center in Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams. However, they nixed the deal because of a failed physical.

More importantly, finding a guard to replace D’Angelo Russell would benefit L.A., especially if Doncic sustains another injury. Here are three players the purple and gold should target this offseason.

Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown, who turns 29 on Aug. 15, just completed his seventh NBA season. In 41 games (12 starts) split between the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans, he averaged 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 22.5 minutes per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field, 33.3% from deep, and 81.5% at the free throw line.

Per Spotrac, Brown is also on an expiring two-year, $45 million deal. A veteran guard like Brown would definitely boost the Lakers’ offensive production. With the 2022-23 champion Denver Nuggets, Brown averaged career highs of 11.5 points and 28.5 minutes per game to go along with 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 blocks.

De’Anthony Melton

De’Anthony Melton is another veteran guard the Lakers could add during free agency. The 27-year-old suffered a season-ending ACL injury in his sixth game with the Golden State Warriors this season.

However, the USC product averaged a career-high 11.1 points on 38.6% shooting from the floor and 36% from 3-point range in his second season with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023-24.

Melton signed a one-year, $12.82 million contract with Golden State last summer before the team traded him to the Brooklyn Nets for Dennis Schroder in December 2024.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

The Lakers’ most underrated signing here would be Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The 6-foot-5 Alexander-Walker, who turns 27 on Sept. 2, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He could be the perfect 3-and-D player that Los Angeles could use in its starting lineup or coming off the bench in a reserve role.

In a full 82-game season (10 starts) with the Minnesota Timberwolves this campaign, he averaged 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds along with career highs of 2.7 assists and 25.3 minutes per contest. The six-year veteran also shot 43.8% from the field, 38.1% from 3-point territory, and 78% at the foul line.