Lakers’ Gabe Vincent Expected Out 2-4 Weeks With Ankle Sprain

Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent is expected to miss two to four weeks after undergoing an MRI on his sprained left ankle Monday, sources told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and Shams Charania on Monday.

Gabe Vincent Suffered Left Ankle Sprain Against Kings

Vincent suffered the injury early in the third quarter of Los Angeles’ 127-120 road win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. He left the arena in a walking boot, and the X-rays taken after the game came back negative.

He arrived at Crypto.com Arena on crutches for Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Vincent, 29, started the Lakers’ first three games of the season in place of LeBron James, who has been sidelined because of sciatica affecting his lower back and right side.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Vincent was the next-best available option after he averaged 16.3 points on 47.4% shooting (55.6% from 3-point territory), 1.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in four preseason games.

In addition to Vincent and James, the Lakers were without several other players in their 122-108 loss to Portland.

Luka Doncic has missed back-to-back games because of a left finger sprain and lower left leg contusion, and Jaxson Hayes was absent for his second straight contest due to left patellar tendinopathy.

Marcus Smart, who started in place of Luka Doncic in Sacramento, was also out because of a right quad contusion, and Maxi Kleber (abdominal muscle strain) and rookie Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery) have yet to make their season debuts.

Reaves Became 12th Lakers Player To Record 50-Point Game

With James and Doncic out, Austin Reaves put up a career-high 51 points in Sacramento on Sunday.

Reaves scored seven points in the first quarter, 14 in the second, 15 in the third, and 15 in the fourth to become the 12th player in franchise history to hit the 50-point mark.

It was the second-highest scoring game by an undrafted player in NBA history, behind only Fred VanVleet, who had 54 at Orlando on Feb. 2, 2021, while with the Toronto Raptors.

“We’re not expecting Austin to go out and score 51 again,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said before the game against the Blazers. “I don’t expect anybody to do more than they’re capable of doing. What we challenged the guys on before the game was playing with an edge.”

Although Reaves fell short of the 50 burger, the 27-year-old guard led all scorers with 41 points and added four rebounds and five assists in the loss.

The Lakers started Reaves, Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jake LaRavia against Portland, using the third different starting lineup through four games.