Lakers Honor LeBron James With Historic Jersey Patch

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has a new look on the court this season. For the first time in NBA history, a player is wearing a special-edition jersey patch to mark his 23rd NBA season. James will sport the patch for all remaining regular-season games.

The patch debuted Monday when the Lakers played in Sacramento, the city where James first stepped onto an NBA court in 2003.

Design Honors a Legendary Career

The commemorative patch sits on the upper right chest of James’s Lakers jersey. It features a silhouette of his chalk toss, the signature pregame ritual fans know well. The patch also includes three colored stripes representing the teams he has played for: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers.

James will wear this patch for the remaining 46 regular-season games.

After each game, the Lakers’ equipment staff will remove and date the patch. The piece is then sent to Topps’ production facility in Dallas to be authenticated. Many of these patches will be turned into limited trading card inserts.

Topps has used similar jersey patch programs before, placing a “Debut Patch” on uniforms for rookie first games and other special insignia on award winners’ jerseys.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾👑 Need some of these for my own collection @Topps!!! So dope 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/DHzn08WZnm — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 12, 2026

LeBron’s Longevity Stands Alone

No other NBA player has reached 23 seasons. James began his career with the Cavaliers and then starred with the Heat before joining the Lakers. His longevity and continued excellence keep him near the top of all major career lists, including all-time scoring.

At 41 years old, he still logs big minutes and puts up strong stats. This season, James is averaging 21.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 51% from the field.

A Milestone Celebration With Broader Appeal

The jersey patch ceremony draws attention beyond Lakers fans. It highlights James’ impact on the game and the way the NBA now celebrates individual milestones. Turning a game-worn patch into memorabilia blends today’s collector culture with historic achievements.

For Lakers supporters, each game becomes more than just a win or loss. Every appearance this season is tied directly to a milestone that may never be matched again.