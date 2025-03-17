Lakers injury update: LeBron James (groin strain) is expected to miss at least another week

At 41-25, the Los Angeles Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games and are coming off a 107-96 win vs. Phoenix.

Over their last four games, the Lakers have been without 21-time all-star, LeBron James. He is dealing with a groin strain. On Sunday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that James is expected to miss at least another week.

When will LeBron James return for the Lakers?

Reporting for ABC NBA Countdown: LeBron James has his first on-court workout today – with ESPN footage – plus a Lakers return timetable update: pic.twitter.com/xTeiMRblnp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2025

LeBron James suffered a groin injury on March 8 vs. the Boston Celtics. The 40-year-old told reporters that he may have extended his groin when trying to score late in the game vs. Boston. The following day, ESPN’s Shams Charania said James will miss one-to-two weeks with a groin strain. When speaking to ESPN colleague Malika Andrews on NBA Countdown, Charania reported that James is out at least another week for Los Angeles.

He explained that this was a soft-tissue injury for James. The Lakers are taking James’ groin injury seriously. After the team acquired Luka Doncic via trade, the Lakers instantly became championship contenders. Los Angeles knows they need a healthy LeBron James if they want to make another run at the title. Through 58 games in 2024-25, James is averaging (25.0) points, (8.2) rebounds, and (8.5) assists. James is averaging (34.9) minutes per game at 40 years old.

Los Angeles is at home on Monday night to face the Spurs. The team will be without LeBron James when they play San Antonio. However, Jaxson Hayes is expected to make his return to the lineup according to Shams Charania. Additionally, Rui Hachimura will return this week according to the NBA insiders. Massive additions for Los Angeles as the regular season slowly comes to an end. The Lakers are still waiting on the return of LeBron James and then they’ll be at full strength.