Lakers’ J.J. Redick says Luka Doncic ‘relishes the challenge’ of being their top player

At the 2024-25 trade deadline, a shocking deal happened between the Lakers and Mavericks. Dallas sent All-NBA PG Luka Doncic to Los Angeles. In exchange, the Mavericks received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick.

Since Doncic arrived in Los Angeles, the Lakers are 20-11. They are 48-30 this season, third in the Western Conference. Head coach J.J. Redick recently spoke with Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Redick mentioned how Luka Doncic “relishes the challenge” of being the Lakers #1 player.

Luka Doncic has changed the trajectory of the Lakers’ season

It had been a while since we had seen these Lakers. There were flashes in recent wins, but Sunday’s blowout of the Thunder reminded of LA’s potential on both sides of the ball. Their ceiling remains as high as any team’s entering the playoffs: https://t.co/e8ETHyoVy3 — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 7, 2025



On Tuesday night, the Lakers are on the road for their second straight game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. Several key players are listed as questionable against OKC. That includes All-NBA PG Luka Doncic. The 26-year-old has started 25 games for Los Angeles since he was traded by Dallas. Against the Thunder on Sunday, Doncic had 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals. The Lakers beat the Thunder 126-99.

After that dominant win vs. the #1 seed in the West, Lakers head coach J.J. Redick spoke with Jovan Buha. The long-time player turned coach explained how Luka “relishes the challenge” of being the team’s best player. He carried that burden in Dallas and has no problem doing it for Los Angeles. Doncic is a superstar who is more than capable of carrying the team. In 25 starts for the Lakers, Doncic is averaging (27.3) points, (8.3) rebounds, (7.6) assists, and (1.6) steals per game.

On top of Doncic’s production, the Lakers have two more players who average at least 20+ points per game. That would be LeBron James and Austin Reaves. LeBron is 40 and this is his 22nd season. The 21-time all-star can still take over a game but benefits from having another superstar alongside him like Doncic. We’ll see just how far the Lakers can make it in the playoffs. Does LeBron have another run to the NBA Finals in him?