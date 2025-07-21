Lakers’ Jake LaRavia believes head coach JJ Redick can help ‘maximize’ his game

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a transition period. LeBron James is 40 years old and is one of the most respected players in league history. However, the Lakers traded for 26-year-old Luka Doncic last offseason.

Luka is their long-term future, and the team is trying to build around him, not James. This offseason, the Lakers have brought in Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, and Marcus Smart. Recently, LaRavia spoke with Trevor Lane and Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation. LaRavia told them that he is excited to work with head coach JJ Redick. He believes Redick can help him “maximize” his game.

Jake LaRavia will be a quality role player for the Lakers in 2025-26

Jake LaRavia believes JJ Redick can maximize him as a shooter.https://t.co/JvqqvYFsNM — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) July 18, 2025



With the 19th pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Jake LaRavia was selected by the Timberwolves out of Wake Forest. On draft night, Minnesota traded LaRavia to the Grizzlies. That’s where the 23-year-old spent the three-and-a-half seasons of his career. LaRavia played in 117 games for Memphis and made six starts. During the 2024-25 season, LaRavia was traded by the Grizzlies to the Kings.

The former first-round pick played in 19 games for Sacramento. This offseason, LaRavia was an unrestricted free agent. He signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Over his four-year career, Jake LaRavia averages 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Additionally, he shoots a solid .371% from beyond the arc.

Jake LaRavia was a STEAL for the Lakers 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/yk7ISTxLAL — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 4, 2025

Recently, LaRavia spoke with Lakers Nation and said he’s excited to join head coach JJ Redick. LaRavia believes Redick can help him ‘maximize’ his game. The young PF wants to take more three-pointers in the game while maintaining a three-point percentage of over .400. In splitting time with the Grizzlies and Kings last season, LaRavia averaged .423% on his three-pointers. As a six-foot-eight forward with an efficient three-point shot, LaRavia has value on the Lakers’ roster. Jake LaRavia spoke with JJ Redick upon arriving in LA and told him he used to watch his film. It’s a full-circle moment for the former first-round pick.