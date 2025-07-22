NBA

Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt is reportedly at full health after 39 games last season

Zach Wolpin
During the 2022-23 season, the Lakers traded with the Jazz to acquire Jarred Vanderbilt. Upon arriving in LA, Vanderbilt played in 26 games for the Lakers and made 24 starts. 

Since then, it’s been an uphill battle for the 26-year-old to stay healthy. Over the last two seasons, Vanderbilt has played in 65 games for the Lakers. Despite being relatively unavailable, there are positive rumors surrounding the young PF. NBA insider Mar Stein reported that Vanderbilt is “healthier now than he was at any point last season.” If he can stay healthy for the 2025-26 season, that would be a massive boost for the team.

Jarred Vanderbilt is healthy after missing 43 games in 2024-25


The last two seasons have not been easy for Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt. He played 29 games in 2023-24 and 36 games in 2024-25. On February 1, 2024, Vanderbilt suffered a right midfoot sprain. That cost him the final 31 games of that season. During the offseason, Vanderbilt opted to have surgery on both of his feet. He had surgery on his right foot and had a bone spur removed on his left foot.

Vanderbilt was delayed for the 2024-25 training camp due to the offseason surgeries. Additionally, he experienced fluid in his knee in December and which delayed his return until the end of January. Almost a full year since he suffered the initial right midfoot sprain. After missing significant time due to injury, Jarred Vanderbilt is in a great spot ahead of 2025-26.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Vanderbilt is “healthier now than he was at any point last season.” Having Jarred Vanderbilt back at full health would be massive for the Lakers. He’s a quality role player who can come off the bench and make spot starts. On a team that needs depth in the frontcourt, Vanderbilt could be an x-factor.