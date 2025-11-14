Lakers’ LeBron James Continues To Work Out With G League Affiliate

LeBron James practiced with the G League’s South Bay Lakers again Thursday and reportedly did not experience any “residual effects” from Wednesday’s workout, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

LeBron James Was A Full Participant In G League Practice

This news comes on the heels of James’ first 5-on-5 play since the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The 21-time All-Star missed all of training camp and the Los Angeles Lakers‘ first 12 games of the season while recovering from sciatica on his right side.

James, who turns 41 next month, is practicing with the G League affiliate while the Lakers are finishing a five-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday and Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

A source present for Wednesday’s practice told McMenamin that James’ workout was “intense,” and the four-time NBA MVP was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, run by South Bay coach Zach Guthrie.

New story: LeBron James practiced with South Bay again Thursday without any lingering pain from Wednesday, sources told ESPN, an encouraging sign for James’ impending comeback https://t.co/yYfDCrIYJx — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 13, 2025



James was able to complete the 5-on-5 live portion without any lingering pain or soreness in his lower back or right side, per McMenamin. The future Hall of Famer is set to become the first player in NBA history to play in a 23rd season.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported last month that James and the Lakers are targeting mid-November as a possible return date for the four-time NBA champ.

However, Lakers coach JJ Redick said earlier this month the club doesn’t have a return date for James.

“Obviously, this thing has to continue to progress with all of his return-to-play protocols,” Redick explained. “So we don’t have, like, a target date. It’s just somewhere in that general timeline. We hope that he’s kind of checked all the boxes and is going to be back sometime in that second or third week in November.”

James Could Rejoin Lakers On Nov. 17

The Lakers plan to hold a practice Monday in El Segundo, California, after the road trip, and James could join them if he continues to progress through the weekend, sources told McMenamin.

L.A. hosts the Utah Jazz on Tuesday and doesn’t play again until Nov. 23, on the road against the Utah Jazz.

In 70 games last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 34.9 minutes per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range.

After McMenamin provided an update on James, he also said South Bay acquired Kobe Bufkin in a trade with the Motor City Cruise in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick in the G League draft.

Bufkin, a 6-foot-5 guard, was selected 15th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA draft out of Michigan. South Bay waived guard Jace Carter in a related move.