Lakers’ LeBron James Expected Out Until At Least Mid-November

LeBron James is expected to be out of action until at least mid-November due to sciatica. He is not expected to be re-evaluated until Oct. 30 at the earliest, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Los Angeles Lakers play 14 games through Nov. 15 which includes a five-game road trip from Nov. 8-15. The Lakers then play five of their next six games at home beginning Nov. 18.

James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 70 games last season. He earned both his 21st All-Star and 21st All-NBA selection.

If the 40 year old superstar were to miss the opening 14 games, it would put his streak of 21 straight All-NBA team selections in jeopardy. Players have to play a minimum of 65 regular season games to be eligible for end-of-season awards.

James reportedly suffered the injury during an on-court workout in late July which means he has been battling the issue for nearly three months now.

This Lakers team is built with the intention of James being the second-best player. There will be huge pressure and demands on Austin Reaves now.

Reporting for ESPN NBA Countdown on LeBron James expected to take a patient approach before his Lakers season debut: pic.twitter.com/Z2INLMGhfZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 16, 2025

James’ History Making On Hold, But Will It Be More?

As mentioned previously, this sciatica injury looks likely to break James’ run of earning individual accolades. Could last season have been the last time we see him earn an end-of-season award?

Looking at James at this stage of his career, it may actually be in his best interests to play fewer than 65 games a season. He has been named to the All-NBA First Team 13 times, the Second Team four times and the Third Team four times as well.

He has nothing left to prove in that regard. If he has serious aspirations of making a deep playoff run to try and add to his tally of four championships, then this may well be the balance he needs.

Imagine a scenario where the Lakers make the playoffs with James playing somewhere between 50 to 60 games and peaking in time for the postseason. That’s a win for all sides involved except perhaps paying spectators.

There really is no need for James to be playing both ends of a back-to-back moving forward. Unless it’s a matter of playoff positioning or sheer desperation, he ought to manage his body.

Los Angeles opens its season at home against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21.