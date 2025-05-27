Lakers’ LeBron James Expected To Opt Into $52.6M Player Option

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is expected to pick up his player option worth $52.6M for the 2025-26 season. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news on the Pat McAfee Show.

Next season would be James’ 23rd season in the league, which would set a new record. James is currently tied with Vince Carter for the present record of 22 seasons.

“I’m told he’s likely to opt in,” Charania said. “He’s got a massive player option. That’s likely, that’s the plan. His option date is June 29, so he still has about a month to figure (it) out.

“There’s gonna be some hard conversations that are gonna happen between him (and) the Lakers. Seeing what this team looks like. Because LeBron James, whether he plays one more season or a few more seasons, he wants to be in a competitive environment.”

In season 22, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and a steal in 70 games. He made the All-NBA Second Team and finished sixth in MVP voting.

The Lakers finished 50-32 this season, good for third in the West. They were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

Lakers Will Prioritize Center To Play With James, Doncic

There was a big adjustment for James and the Lakers to make midway through the season. The Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade shook the league and the playoffs did not pan out as hoped.

The Lakers tried to add a center before the trade deadline but that wasn’t to be. That position will be at the top of the wish list this offseason. James will certainly monitor how that plays out as his official decision approaches on June 29th.

The addition of Doncic definitely seemed to add a pep in James’ step, playing with the verve that he had a title in his sight once again. The team looked a long way off it in the postseason, but some of that is also owing to Doncic’s lack of fitness.

If the Lakers can add some talent with size to ease the load at the center position, they should fancy their chances of improving in a meaningful way.