LeBron James started out this Sunday night’s back-to-back clash against the Clippers with 49,982 points in his career, which meant he only needed 18 to reach this new milestone. However, he contributed to the Lakers beating their city rivals, but fell one point short of the unique mark.

This doesn’t mean he didn’t try, as the purple and gold had secured a comfortable lead with three minutes left to the final buzzer, and the crowd at the Crypto.com Arena kept hyping up the 40-year-old, for him deliver a shot for the new record. But he missed consecutively, until the clock ran out.

Nevertheless, the all-time NBA leader in points will get another chance to achieve it in front of the Los Angeles fans, as this Tuesday evening they will host the New Orleans Pelicans. With just only point shy of the 50,000, there’s no doubt in anybody’s mind that he will celebrate this milestone tomorrow.

LeBron really taking all the records with him when he retires 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ou7QZ3k100 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 3, 2025

In a recent interview, the media pressed LeBron about who will become the next face of the NBA, and he pretty much said that he never asked to lead the league, as it was bestowed upon him. In a way, the veteran was trying to say that this simply happens organically, but did mention one player.

“That’s what they got (Victor Wembanyama) for,” he replied to the constant interrogation. “Why do you wanna be face of the league when all the people that cover our game on a day-to-day basis s*** on everybody?”

One who is considered a main candidate for that crown, is Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who interpreted James’ words in his own manner. “It comes with responsibility,” the Thunder star said after Friday’s win in Atlanta.

The All-Star guard then added: “Now, whether you want the responsibility, it’s up for you to decide. And ultimately, you don’t have any control over it. You can go out there and be a monster every night.”