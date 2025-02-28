Lakers’ LeBron James made NBA history during Thursday’s win vs. the Timberwolves

NBA Headlines

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.

February 28, 2025

On Thursday evening, the Lakers were at home to host the Timberwolves. Leading all players offensively was 40-year-old LeBron James with 33 points. 

He’s averaging (24.7) points per game in his 22nd professional season. Against Minnesota, James made NBA history. He became the first player at 4o years or older to record five consecutive games with 25+ points. What can’t James do?

LeBron James continues to make NBA history in his 22nd season


The Los Angeles Lakers are 16-4 in their last 20 games. At 36-21, the team is fourth in the Western Conference with 25 games left to play. In their last 10 games, Los Angeles is 8-2 and have won four straight. As a team, the Lakers are playing well. However, that success is attributed to how well LeBron James is playing in February. Through nine games played this month, James is averaging (29.4) points per contest.

Additionally, he is averaging (10.2) rebounds and (7.3) assists during that span. Not to mention he is shooting (.458) percent from beyond the arc in Febrary. LeBron James has been on a tear and is showing no signs of slowing down. On Thursday night, he had 33 points in the Lakers’ win. That was his fifth straight game with 25+ points. He’s the only player 40 years or older to accomplish that feat.

James is playing at an unprecedented level in year 22. His (24.7) points per game would be the most in league history by a player 40 years or older. The next closest was Michael Jordan in his final professional season. Los Angeles acquiring Luka Doncic has changed the Lakers’ identity completely. It’s incredibly tough for opposing teams to stop Donic and James each night. Just how far can LeBron take the Lakers in 2024-25? According to odds via BetOnline, the Lakers are (+900) to win the NBA Finals.