LeBron James has an entire summer to prepare for his historic 23rd NBA campaign, but needs all the rest he can get to recover from his left knee injury, which progressively got worse throughout their short-playoff run in April. The Lakers star said his priority is to be 100% healthy by training camp in September.

The 40-year-old recently appeared in an interview with The Associated Press about his appearance in a new commercial called What’s Next? for Amazon, and revealed that he feels “good,” despite spraining a ligament during his season-ending match against the Timberwolves.

The forward veteran emphasized on the importance of maintaining his body to keep performing at his level. “I have a lot of time to take care of my injury, my knee, the rest of my body and make sure I’m as close to 100 percent as possible when training camp begins in late September,” LeBron told the press.

James now has a player option to pick up for next season that should pay him around $56 million, and he praised his family for never pressuring him into retirement. “They’re like, ‘Dad, continue on your dream. This is your dream. Continue on your focus. You’ve been here for us this whole time,'” he revealed.

“When you have that type of support … it makes it a lot easier,” added the future Hall of Famer, who posted averages of 24.4 points per contest, to go along with 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds. The Los Angeles star earned a historic All-NBA selection, becoming the oldest to ever achieve this.

The NBA’s all-time scoring leader is aware that his career will soon come to an end, but he still doesn’t know when is the right time. LeBron even expressed how “insane” it would be to stay long enough to play alongside his other son Bryce, as he would be draft eligible next year.

“At this point of my career, you think about when the end is. That’s human nature,” he shared. “You think, is it this year? Or next year? Those thoughts always creep into your mind at this point of the journey. But I have not given it a specific timetable, date. I’m seeing how my body and family reacts too.”