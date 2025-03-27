NBA

Lakers’ LeBron James told Pat McAfee that he’ll ‘know’ when it’s time to retire

Updated8 mins ago on March 27, 2025

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers were on the road to face the Indiana Pacers. Earlier in the day, LeBron James went on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show. 

McAfee has a three-hour-long daily sports talk show. He was lucky enough to get James to sit down with him. During the interview, James told McAfee that he’ll “know” when it’s time to retire. The 40-year-old is in his 22nd professional season.

LeBron James claims he’ll “know” when it’s time for him to step away from the NBA


LeBron James’s greatness and success in his playing career are unmatched. His 41,978 points and counting lead the league all-time. James has been an all-star for 21 consecutive seasons. Additionally, he is a four-time NBA MVP, four-time finals MVP, and four-time NBA champion. A few seasons ago, James was also named a top 75 player in NBA history.

The 40-year-old is still one of the most clutch players in the NBA. On Wednesday night, James had a tip-in as time expired against the Pacers, James helped the Lakers walk away with a win. He finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists. Before his game on Wednesday, James made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Lebron and Pat were discussing James’ longevity in the NBA. McAfee said the world wants to know how many years LeBron has left in the NBA. James did not give McAfee a definite answer, However, he did tell him that he’ll “know” when it’s time. At this stage in his career, LeBron knows his time left is limited. Regardless, James is still a top 10 player in the NBA when at his best. Los Angeles is fourth in the West with 10 games left to play.