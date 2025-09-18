A Lasting Impact from Dallas

Although Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki shared just one season together in Dallas, the experience left a permanent mark on the Slovenian star. Now preparing for the 2025-26 campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers, Doncic reflected on that rookie season and the wisdom he absorbed from the Mavericks legend.

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal this week, Doncic shared the single biggest lesson Nowitzki taught him: “Professionalism. How professional he was with everything, even in his 21st season. He had the whole routine every day. Start this at that time, he would start at that time. Just the routine was unbelievable to see.”

Routine and Professionalism

Nowitzki’s final year in the NBA came during Doncic’s first. While the Hall of Famer has admitted he probably should have retired earlier, that extra season allowed him to set an example for his young teammate. Doncic watched closely as Nowitzki stuck to a strict schedule, demonstrating the discipline required to thrive long-term in the league.

The lesson remains one of Doncic’s guiding principles today. Even as he has become the centerpiece of the Lakers, the importance of preparation and consistency continues to shape his approach.

Continuing Support from Nowitzki

Their relationship has grown beyond that rookie season. Following Doncic’s trade to Los Angeles, Nowitzki flew to California to watch his debut against the Utah Jazz in February. Fans quickly noticed his presence, and Nowitzki addressed it directly on social media:

“I will always be a Mav for life, but had to come support my guy 77 @luka7doncic in the first game of his new chapter!”

That support continued when Doncic returned to Dallas on April 9. The Mavericks honored him with an emotional pre-game tribute that left the guard in tears. Doncic responded with a remarkable performance, scoring 45 points on 7-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. The Lakers secured a playoff berth with a 112-97 win.

Looking Ahead

Nowitzki’s bond with Doncic remains strong, even after franchise shifts and front-office disputes in Dallas. For Doncic, the professionalism modeled by his mentor remains a foundational lesson. As he enters his prime years in Los Angeles, that influence could be critical to his pursuit of championships.