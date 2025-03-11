NBA

Lakers-Nets Ticket Prices Drop By 60% After LeBron Ruled Out

James Foglio
Updated2 mins ago on March 11, 2025

After ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James would miss 1-2 weeks due to a strained left groin, TickPick reported the ticket prices for Monday night’s road matchup with the Brooklyn Nets dropped from $335 down to just $136. That’s nearly a 60% drop!

Lakers-Nets Ticket Prices Dropped From $335 To $136 After LeBron James’ Groin Injury

According to Vivid Seats, the lowest price for any Lakers home game seat at Crypto.com Arena last month was $106, including fees, while away games started at $54 before fees. The cost per ticket climbed when the Lakers went on their eight-game win streak.

This is nothing new for NBA fans. When James was just 36 points shy of setting the NBA all-time scoring record in the 2022-23 season, tickets in the lower level for the Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder started at $1,067. Tickets behind the hoops went for $69,162 each, and seats nine rows back sold for $42,845.

Courtside seats ranged from $12,000 to $75,000 on Ticketmaster. The cheapest seats in the 300-level sections started at $124. As James approached Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time record, the average price of Lakers tickets increased by 211% since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, according to CBS News.

This significant increase or decline in ticket prices underscores the powerful influence of all-time great athletes on game attendance and viewership.

Lakers Fell Short Against Nets

Without James, the Lakers also ended up losing 111-108 at Barclays Center. Gabe Vincent scored a game-high 24 points for the Lakers, who had won eight straight before losing James in the fourth quarter of their 111-101 loss in Boston on Saturday.

Luka Doncic had 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists for L.A., but he shot only 8 for 26. Austin Reaves finished 3 for 14 as the guards struggled with James and other key frontcourt players sidelined.

Doncic hit a 35-footer to cut it to 108-106 with 10.6 seconds remaining, but after calling a timeout, the Nets designed the perfect play to get Noah Clowney free and he dunked while getting fouled for a five-point advantage.

The Lakers visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.