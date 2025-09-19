Lakers ‘Open To Trading’ For Player On Contract That Extends Beyond 2026

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly open to trading for a player on a contract that extends beyond 2026, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“L.A. will open training camp with 14 players on the roster, including Rui Hachimura ($18.3 million), Gabe Vincent ($11.5 million), and Maxi Kleber ($11 million) on expiring contracts,” McMenamin wrote.

“They can include one of their 2031 or 2032 first-round picks in a potential deal. And with Doncic signed long term, the Lakers are open to trading for a player on a contract that extends beyond 2026, sources told ESPN.”

Lakers Offseason Moves

A source close to Lakers superstar Luka Doncic said the five-time All-Star guard “stresses every single day that his goal is to win a championship,” and “he trusts the front office to do their part.”

Throughout the offseason, the Lakers made several moves to build around Doncic and revamp the roster.

While they lost Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets in free agency, the Lakers were able to sign Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia. Jaxson Hayes also reached a one-year deal to return to L.A.

In addition, LeBron James exercised his $52.62 million player option for the upcoming 2025-26 season. This is part of the two-year, $101.36 million contract he signed last July.

Another player thought about joining the Purple and Gold this summer.

Free agent center Brook Lopez, who league sources said had strongly considered the Lakers for a potential starting role, opted to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers for a backup role after he “grew wary of the uncertainty around James’ future with the team,” per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst.

Luka Doncic Signed Multi-Year Deal

Doncic also agreed to a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension, with a player option in 2028. The new deal keeps Doncic out of free agency next summer, eliminating his 2026-27 player option.

The 26-year-old could opt out of his three-year contract in 2028 and sign a new deal for 35% of the salary cap, which projects to five years and $417 million.

In doing so, Doncic would recoup all the money lost when he was traded by the Dallas Mavericks, with whom he had been eligible to sign a five-year, $315 million supermax extension this summer.

The Lakers know they have to take full advantage of their title window with Doncic.

“If there are smart ways to pour into our championship aspirations for next year, we will execute on those,” Pelinka said. “And we see having those two players on our team next year [as] an important moment, and we’ll continue to try to do all we can to deliver this franchise its 18th championship.”

The Lakers host the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21 to open the 2025-26 season.