Lakers Pursued Hawks’ Onyeka Okongwu At Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers pursued Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu at the trade deadline. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported the news when making an appearance on Jason McIntyre’s Straight Fire podcast.

Okongwu averaged 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 28 minutes per game. He has emerged as a potential piece of the long-term core with Clint Capela set to depart.

The 24 year old could form an interesting new core alongside Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher.

“Before the Mark Williams trade, and I can’t tell you all the names on that list that Rob Pelinka presented to Luka, [but] I do know that the Lakers made a call to the Hawks around the trade deadline about Okongwu,” McMenamin said.

The Lakers ended up trading for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap, and a 2031 first round pick. The trade was then rescinded as the Lakers cited issues with Williams’ medical report.

L.A. is widely expected to pursue a center who can be a lob threat to fit alongside new cornerstone Luka Doncic.

What Next For Lakers At Center?

Lakers head coach JJ Redick has a high level of distrust in the current center options.

Jaxson Hayes didn’t have a single game with double-digit minutes in the postseason. Instead, Redick leaned on a small ball five of Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith.

The most telling moment came in Game 4 when Redick played that five for the entire second half.

It is interesting to note how much the Lakers looked to the East to address the center position.

Another candidate who might make sense would be Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton. The main issue here would be making the salaries work as Claxton has three years and $70M remaining on his deal.

In contrast, Okongwu has three years and $48M remaining on his deal.