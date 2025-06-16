Lakers reportedly still ‘intrigued’ by Jazz’s Walker Kessler

Not too long ago, the Lakers were open about Walker Kessler being one of their main targets, especially as Anthony Davis had been asking for another center to complement their frontcourt aspirations. Now that their All-Star big man was traded out to Dallas, the purple and gold might still take his advice.

Despite the Luka Doncic trade changing a lot for Los Angeles, the franchise is still in need for a center they can trust in the long term. Even though the Jazz’s star didn’t have the 2024-25 season he was hoping for, he still is young with the potential of becoming one of the best defensive-minded centers in the NBA.

Reporter Dave McMenamin took the microphone in ESPN 700 to talk about their interest in the Utah giant, without saying it was bound to happen. “The only thing on that front…is that Walker Kessler remains a name the Lakers are intrigued by.

“Whether that will lead to any sort of deal, obviously last year, the asking price was too steep and, obviously, the Lakers ended up pivoting those assets that they were considering moving to the Jazz to get Kessler in order to do the Luka trade. That came off the table after the Luka trade,” the insider explained.

ESPN’s McMenamin then added: “If they do revisit it, that remains a player that the Lakers feel could fit the void that they have at center. I’m not reporting anything’s moving towards [a deal] or picking up steam or anything like that, but Kessler remains on the Lakers radar.”

There are two main reasons why it still feels unlikely that the purple and gold with go for Walker, the first being that they don’t own enough assets to endure a blockbuster negotiation. The Jazz would probably be interested in a first-round pick, or even sophomore Dalton Knecht.

The second reason is tied to the first, as the Lakers wouldn’t be able to compete with another franchise interested in Kessler, when bringing a trade package to the table. The thing is, the Utah organization aren’t shopping their big man around, so luring them into a potential trade still seems distant.