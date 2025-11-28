Alternative Court Deemed Unsafe

The Los Angeles Lakers will not use their special bright yellow NBA Cup court on Friday after safety concerns surfaced earlier in the week. The change comes after Luka Dončić and several Lakers players raised issues about the court’s slippery surface during Tuesday’s 135–118 win over the LA Clippers.

Technicians from the league’s court vendor inspected the floor and ruled it unplayable for Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. The vendor plans to repair the surface, and the court could return if the Lakers host a quarterfinal matchup at Crypto.com Arena.

Players Speak Out on Slipping Issues

Rui Hachimura said the court felt wrong from the start of warmups. “That was bad,” he said on Friday. “I felt it right away when I was warming up. It just felt weird. Just like oily, slippery. Everybody was on the floor, literally.”

Dončić echoed those concerns after Tuesday’s game and did not hesitate to describe the surface as “dangerous.” His comments added urgency to the decision, especially with group play still underway.

Lakers Staying in Control of Group Play

The Lakers enter Friday’s matchup with Dallas at 3–0 in NBA Cup group play. They have already clinched a spot in the quarterfinals thanks to their strong start. A win on Friday would secure home court for that round.

Los Angeles has shown discipline in the tournament format, controlling pace and staying healthy. Making sure the playing surface is safe fits that approach, especially with the team on a five-game winning streak and competing near the top of the Western Conference.

Eyes on the Quarterfinals

Once repairs are complete, the yellow NBA Cup court may return for the knockout rounds. For now, the Lakers prefer stability, and using the regular court ensures that players can compete without worrying about footing.

The Mavericks bring strong competition, and both teams understand how momentum can shift quickly in tournament-style play. Friday’s game will help shape the bracket and determine whether the Lakers will host their first NBA Cup elimination matchup.

Safety concerns may have shifted the presentation, but the stakes remain high as Los Angeles aims to finish group play undefeated.