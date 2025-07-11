If LeBron James leaves the Los Angeles Lakers via trade or contract buyout, there’s a good chance that his son Bronny will not be back with the purple and gold in the future.

“[Bronny] James has a fully guaranteed deal this year, but after that, everything is up in the air,” The Athletic’s John Hollinger reported on Thursday.

“If LeBron James isn’t a Laker after this season, it’s hard to see them keep riding with Bronny unless he’s earned his stripes by then; next year’s deal is only 50% guaranteed.”

Per Spotrac, Bronny is slated to make $1.955 million in 2025-26 and $2.29 million in 2026-27. His deal also includes a $2.48 million club option for 2027-28.

Approximately $1.25 million of his 2026-27 salary is fully guaranteed on June 29, 2026.

LeBron James, Lakers Relationship Reportedly Strained

This news comes on the heels of Lakers insider Jovan Buha reporting that there appears to be a strained relationship between James and the organization.

“I mean, I want to be careful with what I say about Bron’s relationship with the front office or the organization, but I don’t think it’s in the best place right now, to be completely honest,” Buha said during an episode of Buha’s Block.

LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, also told ESPN’s Shams Charania that the 40-year-old “will be closely monitoring the Lakers’ moves and whether the team is positioning itself this offseason to field a title-contending roster.”

If James wanted out of Los Angeles via trade, he would first have to waive his no-trade clause. Another option for the 21-time All-Star would be to convince the Lakers to buy out his contract.

Bronny James Has Struggled At The NBA Level

In the Lakers’ 2024-25 season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bronny and LeBron became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together.

However, Bronny appeared in only 27 games (one start) last season with the Lakers, averaging just 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 6.7 minutes per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field.

Bronny Must Have Breakout Year To Keep Spot With Lakers

In addition, Bronny averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game with the South Bay Lakers, but he played just 11 games and shot 44% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc.

To address the elephant in the room, Bronny has to prove at some point that he belongs in the NBA. The Lakers selected him in last year’s draft not based on merit, but rather, because of who his father is.

That should go without saying. His prove-it year starts in the Summer League this offseason. The 6-foot-2 guard saw limited action in the California Classic, but he did make one crowd-pleasing dunk against the Miami Heat.