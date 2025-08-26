Lakers Sign Center Kylor Kelley To Training Camp Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed center Kylor Kelley, the Purple and Gold announced Monday in a news release. Although terms were not disclosed, it’s reportedly a training camp deal, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Kylor Kelley Entering Second NBA Season

Kelley appeared in 11 games (two starts) last season with the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks, averaging 3.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 11.5 minutes per contest while shooting 63.6% from the field.

Dallas signed Kelley following an injury to center Dereck Lively II.

In his first NBA career start with the Mavericks on Feb. 2 at Cleveland, Kelley recorded a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double on 5-of-6 (83.3%) shooting from the floor.

Despite the Mavs’ 144-101 blowout loss, head coach Jason Kidd praised the 7-footer for his breakout performance.

“Kelley was good, everybody was good. I thought his activity, his talk, he was vocal for someone just to get here. His voice could be heard on the floor, and that’s a great sign for a newcomer,” Kidd said.

Kelley Signed An Exhibit 10 Contract With Lakers In August 2024

Last August, Kelley signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers prior to training camp, though he didn’t appear in an NBA game with them.

However, Kelley was waived before opening night. He then joined their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

With South Bay, the Oregon State product appeared in 32 games (27 starts) and averaged 11.5 points on a career-high 68.2% shooting from the field. He also logged 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 26.7 minutes per contest.

Kelley then signed a two-way contract with Dallas in January but was waived in early March. He also signed a pair of 10-day contracts with New Orleans in April via the hardship exception.

In addition to playing in the NBA and G League, Kelley has inked deals at the international level in Canada (2022-23), Denmark (2022-23), and England (2021-22).

The Lakers now have a full 21-man roster for training camp.