Lakers Star Luka Dončić Exits With Leg Injury in Loss to Clippers

Dončić Hurt in First Half

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić left Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a left leg contusion and did not return. He played 19 minutes in the first half, scoring 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting, adding five rebounds and two assists before the injury forced him out.

The injury occurred during a 103-88 loss in Inglewood. Dončić went to the locker room before halftime and never came back. The Lakers later confirmed the contusion and ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Impact on the Game

Dončić’s exit changed the flow of the matchup. The Lakers struggled to create offense without their primary playmaker. LeBron James finished with 36 points, but the team could not keep pace after halftime.

On the other side, Kawhi Leonard dominated with 32 points and 12 rebounds. The Clippers controlled the tempo and pulled away in the second half. Los Angeles had trouble defending and failed to hit shots from the perimeter when it needed momentum.

The Lakers already entered the game short-handed. Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves all missed the contest with injuries. Losing Dončić added another major setback to a thin rotation.

JJ Redick said Luka Doncic (lower left leg contusion) is day-to-day. Austin Reaves, who was a partial participant in today’s practice, is day-to-day. No update on Rui Hachimura, who remains day-to-day. Deandre Ayton is off the injury report. https://t.co/chGALaugM5 — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) December 22, 2025

What the Lakers Are Saying

Head coach JJ Redick said after the game that Dončić felt discomfort before halftime. Redick explained that Dončić told him he couldn’t continue after the break. The coach added that he did not yet have a full medical update.

The team plans to evaluate Dončić over the next few days. No timetable has been set for his return. The Lakers will monitor swelling and soreness before making any decisions.

What This Means for Los Angeles

Dončić joined the Lakers in February 2025 in a blockbuster trade and quickly became the team’s offensive engine. He leads the NBA in scoring this season, averaging more than 35 points per game, while also ranking among team leaders in assists and rebounds.

His ability to control games makes him difficult to replace. If he misses time, the Lakers will need LeBron James to carry more playmaking duties. Role players must also step into bigger offensive roles.

With the Western Conference standings tightly packed, every absence matters. Dončić’s health could shape the Lakers’ short-term outlook as they prepare for the next stretch of games.