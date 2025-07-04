Lakers To Re-Sign Jaxson Hayes On One-Year Deal

Free agent center Jaxson Hayes has agreed on a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Lakers next season, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday. His contract reportedly carries a no-trade clause.

Jaxson Hayes Has Played Two Seasons With Lakers

Hayes’ agents, Bill Duffy and Marlon Harrison of WME Basketball, finalized the contract with Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka.

Hayes has played six NBA seasons. The Atlanta Hawks selected the former Texas Longhorn with the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft before trading him to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The big man played four seasons with the Pelicans before signing a two-year, $4.6 million contract with the Lakers in the 2023 offseason. He earned $2.46 million with the purple and gold last season.

Including Hayes’ deal, the Lakers have 12 players signed to guaranteed contracts and two non-guaranteed, and they’re $3.3 million below the first apron hard cap. This means L.A. can sign second-round pick Adou Thiero and still remain under.

Hayes Became Starter After Luka Doncic Trade

Hayes, 25, emerged as the Lakers’ starting center last season after they dealt Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for superstar Luka Doncic at the trade deadline.

In 56 games (35 starts) this past campaign, Hayes averaged 6.8 points, career highs of 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists, and 19.5 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 72.2% from the field.

The 7-footer also finished in the top 10 in field goal percentage allowed as contesting defender on layups and dunks among players to contest 250 or more shots, per ESPN Stats & Information.

According to Basketball Reference, Hayes recorded a season-high 19 points in three separate regular-season games against the Pelicans (March 4), Phoenix Suns (March 16), and Chicago Bulls (March 27).

In addition, Hayes started the first four games of the Lakers’ 4-1 playoff series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves but never played more than 10 minutes in any game of the series and did not appear in Game 5.

Hayes Will Back Up Deandre Ayton

This deal comes one day after the Lakers signed free agent center Deandre Ayton to a two-year, $16.6 million contract. His contract also includes a player option for the second season.

Per Spotrac, the Lakers will pay Ayton $8.1 million — the remainder of the midlevel exception after factoring in free agent Jake LaRavia’s salary — in 2025-26.

Ayton’s agents, Nima Namakian of Innovate Sports and Bill Duffy of WME Sports, negotiated the deal with Pelinka.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Lakers, Ayton will earn $34 million next season. The seven-year veteran finalized a buyout with Portland on Sunday night.