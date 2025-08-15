Lakers to Unveil Pat Riley Statue at Star Plaza

A Legendary Coach Immortalized

The Los Angeles Lakers will honor Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley with a statue unveiled on Feb. 22, the team announced. The bronze figure joins basketball legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Kobe Bryant outside the arena in Star Plaza.

Golden Era Glory

Riley coached the Lakers from 1981 to 1990, leading the team through the famed “Showtime” era. Backed by stars like Magic and Abdul-Jabbar, Riley’s Lakers won four NBA championships in 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988. Under his leadership, the team dominated with a 533–194 (.733) regular-season record and tallied 102 playoff winsin nine seasons.

Consistent Winning Culture

Riley’s teams won at least 50 games in each season of his 1980s run. They recorded 60 wins in five consecutive seasons. His success earned him NBA Coach of the Year honors in the 1989–90 season.

Lakers Legacy and Beyond

Before coaching, Riley played for the Lakers from 1970 to 1975, then served as a broadcaster. He joined the coaching staff in 1979 as an assistant under Paul Westhead and helped sound the alarm after the team’s remarkable 33-game winning streak and 1972 championship.

Success in Multiple Markets

Riley later coached the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat, finding championship success again in Miami in 2006. He currently serves as the Heat’s team president. Just last season, the Heat honored him further by naming their court after him during a ceremony attended by many former players.

A Fitting Tribute

Recognized in bronze among other Lakers icons, Riley becomes the eighth figure immortalized in Star Plaza. His statue marks the longevity and cultural significance of his contributions to the franchise and the NBA.