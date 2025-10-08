LeBron’s “Second Decision” Leaves Fans Guessing

LeBron James’ long-awaited “second decision” on Tuesday turned out to be more of a marketing move than a basketball announcement. After days of speculation about whether the NBA’s all-time leading scorer might retire or reveal his next move, James instead announced a new partnership with Hennessey VSOP.

While the reveal disappointed fans expecting major news, it hasn’t silenced questions about James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 2025–26 season will be his 23rd year in the league and the final year of his contract in Los Angeles. Now 40, James faces several possible paths: retirement, free agency, or even a trade.

Lakers Could Explore a Trade

If the Lakers determine that James won’t return in 2026–27, moving him before the trade deadline could become a realistic option. Trading the four-time MVP rather than losing him for nothing might allow Los Angeles to add valuable pieces around its younger core.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz recently outlined one possible destination — the Dallas Mavericks. “The Dallas Mavericks could cobble together the salaries of Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, Caleb Martin and Naji Marshall to get close to James’ $52.6 million contract while still keeping Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg, D’Angelo Russell, P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II and others,” Swartz wrote Tuesday.

Swartz added, “If James is looking for a new home, the Mavericks should be extremely interested in reuniting the four-time MVP with Irving and Davis.”

A Reunion in Dallas?

Dallas could offer both familiarity and contention. James previously won a championship with Irving in Cleveland, while Davis was his co-star on the Lakers’ 2020 title team. With No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg joining the roster, the Mavericks could quickly become a powerhouse in the Western Conference.

Matching Salaries and Fit

Klay Thompson, a four-time NBA champion earning $50 million over three years, could headline the trade. His elite shooting would fit perfectly in Los Angeles, while Daniel Gafford — on a three-year, $54 million deal — would give the Lakers an athletic, rim-running big man.

The Road Ahead

Whether the Lakers choose to keep their superstar or explore trade options, James’ future remains one of the league’s most watched storylines as the 2025–26 season begins.