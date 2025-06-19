Lakers Trade Rumors: Claxton, Kessler, Robert Williams Deals Have Been Discussed

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to make aggressive moves this offseason to upgrade their frontcourt. Among the purple and gold’s big man targets are Nic Claxton, Robert Williams, and Walker Kessler, according to Anthony Irwin of Clutch Points.

Lakers Eyeing Nic Claxton, Robert Williams, And Walker Kessler

Irwin reported Tuesday that the Lakers’ “internal plan is to trade for their starting center” and added they have “held conversations with other teams about Nic Claxton, Robert Williams, Walker Kessler and others.”

In addition, Irwin listed Brook Lopez and Clint Capela as potential backup options to add with the taxpayer midlevel. Because the Lakers are well below the second apron, they have flexibility to aggregate contracts in a trade.

Memphis Grizzlies veteran center Jaren Jackson Jr. has also been linked to the Lakers, but ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes L.A. has “no chance” to land the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year.

“No chance. No chance. Absolutely not worth a discussion,” said Windhorst. “Look, I think Jaren Jackson is now in position to sign a contract extension of over $200 million. I would feel very strongly that’s going to happen.”

L.A. tried to acquire Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams at the deadline to help fill the hole made by trading away Anthony Davis, but the trade was rescinded after a failed physical.

LeBron James, Luka Doncic Could Sign New Deals

LeBron James, who turns 41 in December, has a $52.6 million player option and again can enter free agency. This is part of the two-year, $101.35 million deal that he signed last July.

Both Dorian Finney-Smith and James have until June 29 to opt in for next season. Finney-Smith’s option is worth $15.37 million, and his deal includes a 5% trade bonus.

If James opts in or signs a new contract with a comparable starting salary this summer, the Lakers will be $1.3 million over the luxury tax, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Luka Doncic, meanwhile, is not a free agent but is eligible to sign up to a four-year, $229 million extension on Aug. 2. If a new contract is not reached, he will become a free agent in the summer of 2026.

Lakers Need To Remain Below First Apron

If the Lakers are able to stay below the first apron, they would have the $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception to use in free agency instead of the $14.1 million full mid-level exception.

Per Marks, L.A. owes Utah a 2027 top-4 protected first-round pick and Dallas an unprotected first in 2029. The Lakers are allowed to trade one first-round pick in either 2031 or 2032.

However, the lakers do have the right to swap firsts in five seasons (2026, 2028, 2030, 2031, and 2032) and have one second-round pick available to trade.