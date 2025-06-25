Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors LA Not Pursuing John Collins

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly not interested in a trade for Utah Jazz veteran forward John Collins despite several sources linking the former first-rounder to the purple and gold, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

“Collins had a strong 2024-25 campaign, but I’m told any suggestion that the Lakers are a trade suitor for the 27-year-old is a mischaracterization,” Stein wrote.

Lakers Are Targeting Walker Kessler, Not John Collins

Reports last week suggested that Los Angeles was targeting Collins as part of a plan to rebuild around Luka Doncic, but Stein clarified that those rumors were never accurate.

Although the Lakers are not pursuing Collins, they have maintained interest in Jazz center Walker Kessler, per Stein. Kessler averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 58 games (all starts) last season.

Even then, Utah has not made Kessler available in trade discussions. If the Jazz did decide to move the 2022 first-round pick, he would come with a steep asking price, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

According to Basketball Reference, Kessler ranked second in blocks per game (2.4) last season, trailing only San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama (3.8). He finished fourth in total blocks (138) as well.

Kessler is also the first NBA player to average at least two blocks per game in each of his first three seasons since Tim Duncan from 1997-2000.

Jazz Will Aggressively Shop Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson

In addition, the Jazz are expected to “aggressively shop” veteran guards Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson this offseason. Both guards were traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers in separate deals.

Sexton was part of the Donovan Mitchell trade in September 2022, while Clarkson was dealt by Cleveland in December 2019 for Dante Exum and multiple second-round draft picks.

” The Jazz are going to try pretty hard to move Sexton and Clarkson this summer. As for John [Collins], I think the Jazz are also open to moving him, but his contract now holds a bit more value,” The Athletic’s Trey Jones posted earlier this month on X.

Collins ($26.58 million), Clarkson ($14.28 million), and Sexton ($19.17 million) are all entering the last year of their deals. Two of those three will potentially be moved, per Jones.

Collins has until June 27 to opt in to his $26.6 million salary.

Lauri Markkanen is also now trade-eligible, but the Jazz may decide to keep him. The former All-Star played 47 games this past season, the lowest in his career.

He’s under contract for the next four seasons with his $195.86 million deal.