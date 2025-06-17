Lakers Trade Rumors 'No Chance' LA Gets Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Los Angeles Lakers are rumored to pursue Memphis Grizzlies veteran center Jaren Jackson Jr. this offseason, but one NBA insider believes L.A. has no shot at acquiring the big man.

“No chance. No chance. Absolutely not worth a discussion,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “Look, I think Jaren Jackson is now in position to sign a contract extension of over $200 million. I would feel very strongly that’s going to happen.”

Grizzlies Traded Desmond Bane To Magic

This news comes on the heels of Memphis trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and one first-round pick swap.

Orlando sent Memphis the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, its 2026 first-round pick (which includes swap rights with the Phoenix Suns or Washington Wizards), and its 2028 and 2030 unprotected first-round selections. The pick swap is top-two protected in 2029.

Now that the Grizzlies have a Mikal Bridges-level haul of first round picks, some NBA insiders have suspected that they may use a couple of these firsts to acquire Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade deal with the Suns.

If Durant is not on Memphis’ radar, then perhaps re-signing Jackson is next. Per Spotrac, Jackson is set to enter the final season of his four-year, $104.72 million contract in 2025-26. His deal carries an average annual salary of $26.18 million.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Averaged 22.2 Points, 1.5 Blocks This Season

In 407 NBA career regular-season games (398 starts) with the Grizzlies, the seven-year veteran has averages of 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.9 blocks, and 28.6 minutes per contest.

The three-time All-Defensive member averaged 22.2 points on 48.8% shooting to go along with 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks in 74 games (all starts) this campaign.

According to Basketball Reference, Jackson finished 20th in points (1,641) in the league, fifth in blocks (113), 15th in field goals (592), and 16th in free throws (311).

The 6-foot-10 Jackson was the only player this season with 1,500 points and 100 blocks. The Grizzlies had 108.3 defensive efficiency when Jackson was on the court and 113.9 when off.

The Lakers adding Jackson would bolster their frontcourt, but a potential trade isn’t realistic.

Jackson Was Snubbed From The All-NBA Teams

Despite his impressive season, Jackson was not named to any of the three All-NBA teams. This means he isn’t eligible for a five-year, up to $345 million supermax extension.

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the maximum extension Jackson can sign is a four-year, $146 million deal — $150 million less than what he can sign with Memphis as a free agent in 2026 and $75 million less than what he could sign with a team that has more cap space.

The Lakers’ best bet now is pursuing veteran centers like Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez or Atlanta’s Clint Capela. Their options are more limited since Steven Adams re-signed with the Houston Rockets on a three-year, $39 million deal.