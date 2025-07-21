The Los Angeles Lakers waived Shake Milton and Jordan Goodwin to clear $4.2 million in cap space for the arrival of Marcus Smart. Milton’s $3 million contract for the 2025-26 season was set to become fully guaranteed on Sunday had the Purple and Gold kept him on the roster.

Lakers Are Now $3.9 Million Under The First Apron

Goodwin, meanwhile, also had $25,000 in guaranteed salary, and the Lakers are now $3.9 million under the first apron following the moves.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Saturday that Smart was joining the Lakers on a two-year, $11 million deal after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards.

“Essentially, Smart will replace Jordan Goodwin and Shake Milton, two Lakers guards on non-guaranteed contracts who they will have to waive to make room for Smart under a hard cap at the lower luxury tax apron,” ESPN’s Kevin Pelton reported.

“Given Smart’s history, including 108 career playoff games with the Boston Celtics …he has a better chance of earning Redick’s trust and improving the team’s shaky perimeter depth.”

Shake Milton, Jordan Goodwin Are Solid Reserves

Both Milton and Goodwin came off the bench last season for the Lakers.

Milton, who turns 29 in September, played his first five seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and has since bounced around from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Lakers.

The 6-foot-5 Milton played 30 games (one start) for Los Angeles last season after the team acquired him in the trade that sent D’Angelo Russell to the Nets.

Milton averaged 3.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game for the Lakers in 2024-25, while also shooting 43.3% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point territory.

As for Goodwin, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 18.7 minutes per contest while shooting 43.8% from the floor across 29 appearances (five starts).

Goodwin, who turns 27 in October, scored a season-high 17 points in a 132-113 home win against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 10 and in a 111-108 road loss versus Brooklyn on March 10.

Smart Was Named The 2021-22 Defensive Player Of The Year

Smart will help enhance the Lakers’ perimeter depth.

The 31-year-old was the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year and is a three-time All-Defensive member. He also has a great deal of postseason experience with 108 playoff games during his time on the Celtics.

However, Smart struggled during the first half of last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, shooting just 36% before the Grizzlies traded him to Washington at the deadline for expiring contracts.

Smart played just 39 games (26 starts) during two seasons in Memphis after dealing with several injuries and failing to make the same impact on either team as he did with Boston.

In 15 appearances (one start) with the Wizards, Smart did look more efficient before being shut down late in the season. He averaged 9.3 points on 44% shooting from the field and 39.2% from deep with Washington.

The Wizards were ultimately a better team after acquiring Smart and Khris Middleton at the trade deadline. Washington was 5-4 when both players were on the court together.