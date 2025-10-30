NBA Announces Disciplinary Action



The NBA has fined Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball $35,000 for making an obscene gesture during the team’s 144-117 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. The league announced the fine on Thursday, noting that the gesture occurred with 4:02 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game.

Officials immediately issued a technical foul against Ball following the incident. The gesture, caught by cameras, quickly spread on social media, drawing attention from both fans and analysts. The NBA has maintained a strict policy against unsportsmanlike conduct and public gestures deemed inappropriate during games.

Ball’s Strong Individual Performance



Despite the costly fine and lopsided defeat, Ball continued his strong start to the 2025–26 season. He finished the game with 20 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds, once again leading Charlotte in all major statistical categories. Through the Hornets’ first four games, Ball is averaging 26.3 points, 9.5 assists, and 8.3 rebounds—numbers that put him among the early-season league leaders in production.

Ball has served as the centerpiece of Charlotte’s offense, orchestrating plays with his signature creativity and confidence. However, his competitive fire has occasionally drawn criticism, with Tuesday’s incident serving as the latest example of the young star’s emotional nature on the court.

Hornets Look to Move Forward



The Hornets, who have struggled to start the season, hope to regroup quickly. The team faces the Orlando Magic on Thursday night at the Spectrum Center, where they aim to bounce back and avoid a third straight defeat.

Head coach Steve Clifford has emphasized the importance of discipline and composure for his young roster. While Ball’s leadership on the court is undeniable, the organization will expect him to channel his energy more productively going forward.

The fine marks Ball’s first major disciplinary action of the season, but given his value to the Hornets and his growing status as a franchise cornerstone, maintaining focus will be key as Charlotte continues its early-season stretch.