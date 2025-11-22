LaMelo Ball Shuts Down Trade Rumors After Yahoo Report

Ball Responds Quickly to Speculation



LaMelo Ball met with reporters on Friday and directly addressed a report about his future in Charlotte. On Thursday, Yahoo Sports claimed the Hornets star was “open to being traded” during the team’s rough start. Ball rejected that idea almost immediately on social media. He then reinforced his position when speaking to the media.

“He never heard that come from me,” Ball said. “The source is not from me. So it’s false info, so you gotta let him know. I really don’t like commenting on stuff, but when it gets too big, you gotta say something.”

His comments left no doubt about how he views the situation.

Ball Confirms His Commitment to Charlotte



When asked if he was happy with the Hornets, Ball responded without hesitation. “Yeah, I love being here,” he said. “I ain’t saying nothing [about wanting to be traded]. I’m just trying to win, that’s it. That’s what we’re gonna keep doing.”

His answer made it clear that he plans to stay focused on helping Charlotte improve. Trade rumors often follow star players on struggling teams, but Ball shut this one down quickly.

“The source is not from me. It’s false info.” LaMelo Ball on rumors of being open to a trade from Charlotte (Via @hornets) pic.twitter.com/MStc0POQHC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2025

Strong Production Through Nine Games



Ball has played well this season despite Charlotte’s early struggles. He is averaging 21.6 points, 9.6 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per game. He is shooting 38.5 percent from the field and continues to run the offense as the team’s main playmaker.

Charlotte is still trying to find consistency, but Ball’s production has given the team a steady anchor. His play remains one of the bright spots as the Hornets work to climb the standings.

Hornets Look to Reset Against Clippers



Charlotte hosts the Clippers on Saturday in search of its fifth win. With Ball’s stance now clear, the team can push away the noise and lock in on basketball. The Hornets need stability, and Ball’s message helps provide it.

He made one thing obvious on Friday: he wants to win in Charlotte, and he plans to stay locked in on that mission.