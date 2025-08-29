Larry Bird Questions NBA’s Quick Coaching Changes

A Trend That Raises Questions

The NBA has changed in countless ways over the decades, but one issue has caught the attention of Hall of Famer Larry Bird. The former player, coach, and executive cannot understand why franchises are so quick to fire coaches.

“If you look around the league, there are guys that are being dismissed and you always wonder why,” Bird told the Boston Globe. “If you’re there every day and see things that are going on.”

His observation reflects a growing pattern in the league where coaches are often the first to take the blame when results fall short.

Bird’s Perspective Carries Weight

Bird’s remarks do not come from the outside looking in. He has been on both sides of the decision-making process. As head coach of the Indiana Pacers from 1997 to 2000, Bird guided the team to three playoff runs, including a trip to the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals against Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. In his first season, he was named NBA Coach of the Year.

Later, Bird transitioned to the front office. He served as the Pacers’ president of basketball operations for 14 years and was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2012. With credentials in both coaching and management, Bird’s criticism resonates.

How Bird Coached the Pacers

Pacers players from that era often credited Bird with creating a simple yet effective atmosphere. His trust in players stood out.

“The game gets tight, he gets more comfortable,” Chris Mullin said in 1998. “It’s an incredible feeling during a timeout of a tie game. He’ll say, ‘Run this, O.K.? Remember, we did it yesterday in practice? Same thing. You’re open; hit the shot. I saw you make 12 of them yesterday.’ Larry makes the game what it is: simple.”

This ability to keep players confident and composed defined Bird’s approach. His brief tenure remains one of the most admired stretches in Pacers history.

Larry Bird in only 3 seasons as head coach of the Pacers from 1998-2000, and with no prior coaching experience: – Won 58 games as a rookie head coach after inheriting a 39-win team

– Averaged 56 wins over 3 seasons (normalized)

– Reached the NBA Finals in 2000 and pushed… pic.twitter.com/8eCtrcRRt4 — The NBA Realist (@nbarealist23) December 29, 2023

Still a Voice in the Game

Though Bird has no plans to return to coaching, his knowledge remains valued. In 2023, the Pacers welcomed him back as a consultant. His comments on the treatment of coaches highlight an issue that continues to shape the NBA.

For someone who has excelled as a player, coach, and executive, Bird’s voice carries authority. His simple question—“You always wonder why”—still challenges how the league views its coaches.