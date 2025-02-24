The latest Lauri Markkanen injury update sees the Utah Jazz forward listed as questionable for Monday’s contest with Portland, and his potential absence once again stems from well-documented back problems.

Lauri Markkanen Injury Update

The Utah Jazz are coming off an impressive 124-115 win over the Rockets on Saturday night, which arrived thanks in no small part to Lauri Markkanen.

Utah’s points-scorer-in-chief was once again integral to keeping their heads above water as he posted 23 points and 10 rebounds on 8-of-19 shooting in 32 minutes.

Two starts following the NBA All Star break and three prior had created some hope amongst the Jazz faithful that Markkanen may have shaken off niggling injury problems that has plagued his season.

Unfortunately, Markkanen has been listed as questionable ahead of Monday night’s return to the Delta Center against the Trail Blazers, with lower back soreness the culprit.

Although he hasn’t been entirely ruled out, there isn’t too much urgency surrounding his inclusion.

Saturday’s win against the Rockets puts Utah in third place for the draft lottery standings as the stragglers position themselves to enter the frame for number one NBA Draft prospect Cooper Flagg.

Utah Jazz Injury Report vs Trail Blazers

Alongside Markkanen, Walker Kessler joins on the questionable list as he battles illness.

The Jazz injury report lists Collin Sexton, Taylor Hendricks and John Collins as categorically ruled out, leaving Isaiah Collier as potentially the sole regular starter in the lineup against Portland.

The Utah Jazz has won four of its last 10 games as they prepare for the fifth of a nine-game home slate at the Delta Center.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers will be without Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams for Monday night as they look to keep the momentum steady after snapping a four-game losing streak with a 53-point win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.