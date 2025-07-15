Lauri Markkanen Trade Rumors: Jazz Not Moving All-Star Wing

Although the Utah Jazz parted ways with veterans Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, and Collin Sexton this offseason, the Western Conference team is reportedly not planning to move Lauri Markkanen this summer.

Jazz Intend To Build Around Lauri Markkanen

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, scouts and executives are wondering “whether the Jazz would trade 28-year-old Markkanen next, as new president of basketball operations Austin Ainge takes over as the primary decision-maker in the franchise’s rebuild,” he wrote.

“That is not Utah’s intention, sources told ESPN. It would be too much to describe Markkanen as untouchable, but the Jazz still project the All-Star forward as a key player in their future core.”

Utah listened to offers for Markkanen last summer, but none of the talks with other teams led CEO Danny Ainge and GM Justin Zanik to pull the trigger on any potential trade deal.

As a result, the Jazz offered Markkanen a four-year, $195.86 million renegotiation and extension, allowing him to sign the deal last August and making him ineligible to be traded before last season’s deadline.

Markkanen Won NBA’s Most Improved Player Award With Utah

Utah acquired Markkanen in the 2022 trade that sent All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 7-footer was originally the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of the University of Arizona.

Markkanen spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bulls and one with the Cavs before getting traded to Utah. He was named the 2022-23 NBA Most Improved Player after averaging a career-high 25.6 points with the Jazz.

While Markkanen was not named an All-Star in 2023-24, he still played well in his second season with Utah, averaging 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 55 games.

In 47 games (all starts) in 2024-25, Markkanen averaged 19 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 31.4 minutes per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point territory.

He missed nearly half the season due primarily to a lower back injury. That contributed to the Jazz being the NBA’s worst team with a 17-65 record and missing the playoffs for a third straight year.

Jazz Demanding Two First-Round Picks For Walker Kessler

The Jazz are not wanting to trade Markkanen or Walker Kessler. The latter, however, could be dealt for at least two first-round picks, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

Kessler averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 58 games (all starts) last season. The 7-footer also finished 66.3% shooting from the field and 52% from the foul line.

According to Basketball Reference, Kessler ranked second in blocks per game (2.4) last season, trailing only San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama (3.8). He was fourth in total blocks (138) as well.

Kessler, who turns 24 on July 26, is also the first NBA player to average at least two blocks per game in each of his first three seasons since Tim Duncan from 1997-2000.