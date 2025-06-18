Lavar Ball has never been shy about sharing his opinions about his three sons, especially those two who play in the NBA. In a recent Instagram post, the proud father addressed all the rumors surrounding LaMelo, who after lingering injuries, finally played a full season for the Hornets this past year.

Even though he initially said he didn’t really care where his youngest would end up playing, by the end of his post he blatantly told the Clippers organization to make a move. “If you want a championship, listen to me! I’m making it very easy. Everybody trying to go out and make these trades…” he started out.

“But what I do tell you, if you put him with his brother, he will go to his original spot, which is the two,” LaVar continued. “He loves to score, but the only person he’ll move over from the one spot is his brother, Lonzo. Get Lonzo and Melo, and Gelo – can’t nobody beat my three boys playing fast.”

Then, out of the blue, he called out the Los Angeles club. “So the Clippers, bring them dang Ball boys home and let’s go get this championship and quit messing around. All you fans who want a championship back in L.A…YES! Whole new arena with the Ball boys?” he said convincingly.

The 57-year-old concluded his enthusiastic rant with a direct message to the Clippers owner. “You’re going to want to come and watch that show. But if you want a championship, (Steve) Ballmer, I’m talking to you…go get them Ball boys and let’s ball!” he assured to put an end to his video.

Even though the Charlotte franchise haven’t showed any interest in trading out their star point guard, many critics around the media have urged the organization to trade him to a bigger market, in exchange for assets that can help rebuild their disappointing roster.