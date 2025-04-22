League insiders claim Trae Young wants to remain with the Hawks despite speculation

In 2024-25, the Hawks finished 40-42. They made the play-in tournament but did not secure a spot in the 2025 postseason. Their second consecutive season missing the playoffs.

Recently, sports talk show host Dan Patrick had Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes on The Dan Patrick Show. They discussed a variety of topics, one of which was Trae Young and the Hawks. Haynes reported that Young wants to remain with Atlanta long-term. He’s invested in the future of the team and wants to help take them to another level.

Trae Young reportedly is committed to staying with the Hawks

Trae Young Doesn’t Want To Leave Hawks https://t.co/42qg4tE7nw — RealGM (@RealGM) April 22, 2025



Chris Haynes told Dan Patrick that Trae Young believes he’s “in a good spot.” The 26-year-old just finished his seventh season with Atlanta. The Hawks have three postseason appearances in Young’s seven years with the team. That includes a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. Haynes reported to Dan Patrick that Young knew there was going to be speculation once Atlanta went to a younger core.

Additionally, Young handled Atlanta having the #1 pick like a true professional. When the Hawks drafted Zaccharie Risacher, Young brought him to his hometown in Oklahoma to spend time with him. Hanyes said a week-and-a-half ago that Young told him he is “down with the process.” Trae Young is invested in the future of the Hawks and wants to be part of the reason why the team takes another step forward.

The four-time all-star averaged a league-leading 11.6 assists per game this past season. Young has two years remaining on his deal with the Hawks. He’s set to make $45.9 million in 2025-26 and then a $48.9 million player option in 2026-27. This summer, Young is eligible for a four-year extension, possibly five if he makes All-NBA. From what’s been reported by Chris Haynes, all signs point to Trae Young staying with the Atlanta Hawks.