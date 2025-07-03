League insiders hint that Boston could reunite with former big man Robert Williams

The 2025 offseason has been a serious wake-up call for Celtics fans. After winning the Finals in 2024, the team’s trajectory for 2025-26 is far from its standard.

During the second round of the 2025 playoffs, All-NBA PF Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles. He’s expected to miss the 2025-26 season. With that, the Celtics have made tough decisions this offseason. They’ve parted ways with several pieces from their championship roster. Additionally, the team has lost frontcourt depth. NBA insiders have reported that the Celtics are monitoring Robert Williams this offseason. He played his first five seasons for Boston.

Will the Celtics add Robert Williams for the 2025-26 season?

Per Daniel Donabedian, Boston may have its eye on former Celtic Robert Williams III as a trade target, or could look to add a more affordable option like free agent Thomas Bryant. Could it be Time Lord time in Boston again?👀 pic.twitter.com/jPohj4Llft — Playoff BOS (@PlayoffBOS) July 2, 2025



After Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles, the Celtics wasted no time in making changes to the roster. Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis were traded by Boston this offseason. Holiday was traded to Portland, and Porzingis to the Hawks. Additionally, backup center Luke Kornet left in free agency this offseason for the San Antonio Spurs. There are rumors that Al Horford is leaving for a Western Conference team.

If Horford doesn’t return in 2025-26, the Celtics will be thin at depth in the frontcourt. This offseason, the team signed free agent Luka Garza, and he’s listed as the starting center on their depth chart. After Garza, the Celtics have Xavier Tillman, Neemias Queta, and Amari Williams. Those names don’t exactly have Boston fans feeling optimistic about the upcoming season.

I swear the Celtics would’ve been a dynasty if Robert Williams never got hurt

pic.twitter.com/v1f70QTr61 — jb (@lockedupjb) July 2, 2025

One NBA insider suggests the team is not done adding depth at center this offseason. Daniel Donabedian reported that the Celtics are monitoring Portland’s Robert Williams. The 27-year-old is a former first-round pick by the Celtics in 2018. Williams played the first five seasons of his career for Boston. He played in 209 games and made 97 starts.

Robert Williams ran into unfortunate injury luck, and he never hit his true potential with the Celtics. The big man has one year remaining on his contract with Portland. Boston would have to trade for Williams if they wants him back on the team. Insider Daniel Donabedian said a possible trade package for Williams could involve Xavier Tillman, Sam Hauser, JD Davidson, and a second-round pick. The Celtics are thin at center this offseason, and trading for Robert Williams is an option being floated.