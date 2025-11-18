LeBron and Curry Signal the End of an Olympic Era

Stars Reflect on 2028 and Beyond



LeBron James and Stephen Curry have given fans a clear message about their Olympic futures — and neither expects to suit up for Team USA in 2028. During the latest episode of their “Mind the Game” podcast, co-hosted by Steve Nash, both future Hall of Famers explained why the Los Angeles Games will not feature them on the court.

James, who will be 43 during the 2028 Olympics, closed the door completely. “You already know my answer,” he said. “I will be watching it.” His comment ends any lingering speculation about whether he might attempt one final national team run.

Curry, who will be 40 by the time the Games begin, did not rule it out with the same finality. However, he made it clear that playing in 2028 is very unlikely. “God willing, I still have the choice and physical option where I could impact the team,” Curry said. “Never say never, but I highly doubt it. Highly doubt it.”

A Legendary Olympic Résumé



James’ four Olympic appearances include a bronze medal in 2004 and gold medals in 2008, 2012, and 2024. His impact on Team USA spans two decades, from his early years as a rising star to his leadership role in the most recent gold-medal run in Paris.

Curry entered the Olympic stage later, making his debut in 2024. His performance in the gold medal game became an instant classic. He delivered clutch shooting to help the United States defeat France and reclaim Olympic dominance.

Why 2024 Was the Perfect Final Chapter



For both players, the 2024 Olympics appear to have provided the ideal closing moment. The U.S. team, stacked with elite talent, delivered dramatic wins to secure gold. James reflected on that run during the podcast. “We can’t top what we just did,” he said. “How we gonna top those last two games?”

With age, health considerations, and an already complete Olympic legacy, both stars see little reason to return in 2028. Their decisions mark the end of an era for Team USA, but they also pave the way for a new generation of stars to take over on home soil.

As the countdown to Los Angeles begins, the conversation shifts from what James and Curry won’t do to which rising players will step into the spotlight next.