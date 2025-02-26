Attorneys representing Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his son Bronny have denied “each and every allegation” made in a lawsuit filed in October alleging their involvement in a 2022 car crash outside of Los Angeles.

LeBron, Bronny James Deny Each And Every Allegation

According to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, the lawsuit was filed by April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen, and they claimed that James and his son crashed into them on Nov. 13, 2022, on a highway in Littlerock, California.

Lopez and McGillen said they suffered undisclosed injuries that still require ongoing treatment and that their vehicle was damaged and depreciated. They seek unspecified damages to be determined at trial.

Per the Los Angeles Times, Lopez and McGillen reportedly filed the lawsuit on Oct. 22, 2024, the day after LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo in NBA history to share the court together.

In a Los Angeles County Superior Court filing Feb. 20, 2025, attorneys representing James and Bronny wrote that they “deny each and every allegation contained in the complaint and further deny that plaintiffs have been damaged in the sum or sums alleged, or any other sum or sums, or at all.”

Filing Lists 14 Defenses To The Complaint

The filing lists 14 defenses to the complaint, including the assertions that if any injuries or damages did occur, they were caused “by persons other than these answering defendants” and “by plaintiffs in failing to conduct themselves in a manner ordinarily expected of a reasonably prudent person in the conduct of their affairs and person.”

In addition, it further states that “the events, injuries, losses, and damages complained of in plaintiffs’ complaint, if any there were, were unavoidable insofar as these answering defendants are concerned and occurred without any negligence, want of care, default, or other breach of duty to plaintiffs on the part of said defendants.”

In the car crash lawsuit filing, James’ attorneys asked for the judge to rule in their favor, including awarding costs incurred because of the suit.

The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and the California Highway Patrol told media members on Tuesday that they have no reports on the alleged crash.