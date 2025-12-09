LeBron Climbs to No. 2 on the NBA’s All-Time Wins List

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has added another major milestone to his legendary career. After the Lakers’ 112–108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on December 7, 2025, LeBron recorded his 1,015th regular-season win, moving him past Robert Parish for second place on the NBA’s all-time wins list.

Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with 1,074 wins, now sits ahead of him.

Milestone Highlights LeBron’s Longevity

LeBron’s rise up the wins leaderboard underscores his remarkable durability and impact. Even deep into his 20th NBA season, he continues to play meaningful minutes while leading the Lakers on both ends of the floor. The victory over Philadelphia showcased yet another strong outing from him, reinforcing how crucial he remains to Los Angeles’ success.

His placement among the top winners in league history puts him in rare company alongside Abdul-Jabbar, Parish, Tim Duncan, and other legends who surpassed the 1,000-win mark.

LEBRON JAMES. 10 STRAIGHT POINTS. LONG 2. TRIPLE. TRIPLE. LONG 2. LAKERS GET THE WIN IN PHILLY 👑 pic.twitter.com/bWE9zBe5CV — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2025

What the Record Means for His Legacy

This accomplishment strengthens an already historic résumé. LeBron’s consistency across decades, through roster changes, evolving playing styles, and shifting league dynamics, remains one of the defining features of his career. Moving into second place on the wins list is another indicator of how often his teams have thrived with him on the court.

With only Abdul-Jabbar left to chase, each game now adds intrigue as LeBron continues closing the gap.

Impact Beyond the Numbers

The milestone represents more than longevity. It reflects leadership, preparation, and an enduring ability to elevate teammates. Younger players still look to LeBron as the benchmark for high-level professionalism, and his presence in the lineup continues to influence winning basketball.

For fans, this latest achievement reaffirms why many consider him one of the greatest players in NBA history. His blend of championship success, scoring records, and now all-time winning marks captures a career defined by excellence.

As the season moves forward, the question shifts from whether LeBron can keep adding wins to how close he will come to Abdul-Jabbar’s record. For now, reaching No. 2 stands as another monumental chapter in a career filled with them.