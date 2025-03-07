The Lakers put on a heroic game on Thursday evening as they went all the way into overtime to beat the Knicks at the Crypto.com Arena, with LeBron James leading the charge once again. However, after the contest it seemed as if the 40-year-old had an altercation with pundit Stephen A. Smith.

The incident happened on the court last night, but it was really a continuation of the battle of words that the pair have been under over the past week, or maybe even, the past several years. The veteran has been saying that the media has been ‘sh***ing’ on the biggest stars in the league.

“We know he talking about people like me. D— it I’m going to say it, I’m going to be cocky enough to say I’m one of the people he alluded to. That’s nonsense! I challenge anybody to show somebody who loves the NBA and supports the NBA more than me,” Smith responded.

Did LeBron tell Stephen A to keep Bronny out his mouth?? pic.twitter.com/aFJDKGOAtw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 7, 2025

The ESPN icon had also been talking about the James family, which is part of the reasons why everyone is convinced that LeBron confronted him about it last night in Los Angeles. Most people are agreeing that the Lakers star said “keep my son out of this s**t bro”.

While one fan on X said, “Keep my son outta this” ?? Trying to put on my best lip reader eyes,” another is convinced that it was, “that’s not what i’m talking bout, keep my son out your mouth.”

The truth is, we can only assume what was said between both James and Smith, but we can agree upon the fact that the Los Angeles forward did seem rather aggressive in his speech.

ESPN has reportedly secured a new contract with Stephen A. Smith, which is reportedly worth at least $100 million

In other news, Smith is coming from a historical meeting with ESPN, in which sources nearby guarantee that he’s signed an extension of his contract that is reportedly a five-year deal worth at least $100 million.

According to The Athletic‘s Andrew Marchand, the reporter will dedicate his time to First Take, which is the network’s most popular morning program. However, Stephen will also participate in other shows on ESPN, where he was working for over two decades now.

However, Smith won’t be a regular on the NBA’s pregame shows, he might still appear on “Monday Night Football” or other prime-time events. The network will part him $20 million per year, which is an increase from his previous $12 million.