NBA

LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul was as shocked as anyone by Luka Doncic trade

Author photo
By
Oliver Taliku
Author photo
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku
Sports Editor

Updated1 hour ago on February 19, 2025

Rich Paul

Rich Paul is one of the most in the know agents in the basketball world, but he admitted this week that he was as shocked as anyone else by the Luka Doncic trade to the Lakers.

Proof that nobody saw Doncic trade coming

If there was anyone who would have known about the Luka Doncic trade in the NBA world, it would have been Rich Paul.

The sports agent is one of the most respected in his field and as LeBron James’ representative it comes as a surprise that even he didn’t know about the Doncic trade to the Lakers.

Speaking this week on former pro Gilbert Arenas’ podcast about the trade, Rich Paul confessed that he had no idea about the blockbuster trade until just before Shams Charania broke the news.

“99.9 per cent of the time I know what’s going on. The one time I didn’t, we all didn’t. It was a shock to everybody. Who was in it was a shock.

“I always knew the affinity in it from Nico’s perspective, so the destination wasn’t really a shock. The timing of it was a shock, and who was involved was a shock, but you don’t move mountains without everybody knowing. You can’t.

Since the trade, Mavericks president Nico Harrison has received a lot of hate from supporters with many Dallas fans left seething after losing the face of their franchise.

Paul was in fact glad that he didn’t know about the trade as if the agent was aware of the deal, there could have been a chance that it wouldn’t have gone through.

“I’m glad I didn’t know. And I’m glad whoever else didn’t know, because it probably wouldn’t have happened.”

It wasn’t like the Mavericks didn’t get anything out of the Doncic deal though, as they were able to secure a 10-time All-Star in Anthony Davis who is certainly no slouch.

Rich Paul was quick to defend AD on the podcast, with the belief that the center has received unnecessary hate in the circumstances.