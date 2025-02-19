Rich Paul is one of the most in the know agents in the basketball world, but he admitted this week that he was as shocked as anyone else by the Luka Doncic trade to the Lakers.

Proof that nobody saw Doncic trade coming

If there was anyone who would have known about the Luka Doncic trade in the NBA world, it would have been Rich Paul.

The sports agent is one of the most respected in his field and as LeBron James’ representative it comes as a surprise that even he didn’t know about the Doncic trade to the Lakers.

Speaking this week on former pro Gilbert Arenas’ podcast about the trade, Rich Paul confessed that he had no idea about the blockbuster trade until just before Shams Charania broke the news.

“99.9 per cent of the time I know what’s going on. The one time I didn’t, we all didn’t. It was a shock to everybody. Who was in it was a shock.

Rich Paul on the Luka-AD trade: “99.9% of the time, I’m going to know what’s going on. The one time I didn’t was the one time we all didn’t… I’m glad I didn’t know because it probably wouldn’t happened if you did know.” (h/t @pickuphoop)pic.twitter.com/BEjqw9puQs — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 19, 2025

“I always knew the affinity in it from Nico’s perspective, so the destination wasn’t really a shock. The timing of it was a shock, and who was involved was a shock, but you don’t move mountains without everybody knowing. You can’t.

Since the trade, Mavericks president Nico Harrison has received a lot of hate from supporters with many Dallas fans left seething after losing the face of their franchise.

Paul was in fact glad that he didn’t know about the trade as if the agent was aware of the deal, there could have been a chance that it wouldn’t have gone through.

“I’m glad I didn’t know. And I’m glad whoever else didn’t know, because it probably wouldn’t have happened.”

It wasn’t like the Mavericks didn’t get anything out of the Doncic deal though, as they were able to secure a 10-time All-Star in Anthony Davis who is certainly no slouch.

Rich Paul was quick to defend AD on the podcast, with the belief that the center has received unnecessary hate in the circumstances.