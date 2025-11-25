LeBron James’ All-NBA Streak Faces Its Biggest Challenge Yet

LeBron James has broken nearly every longevity record in NBA history. But one of his most impressive streaks is now at real risk. James has been selected to an All-NBA team for 21 straight seasons, the longest run ever. That consistency defines his career more than any other statistic. But new rules and the Lakers’ schedule could stop it this year.

A Scoring Streak That Still Lives

James protected one record on Nov. 18. He scored a layup midway through the third quarter against Utah, pushing him to 11 points. That basket extended his run of 1,294 straight double-digit scoring games, a streak that spans almost 18 years. But the All-NBA streak is far harder to protect.

New Rules Raise the Bar

The league now requires players to appear in at least 65 games to qualify for All-NBA. James missed the first 14 games of the season because of sciatica, a nerve issue that affected his lower back and right side. Because of that early absence, he can miss only three more games from now until the regular-season finale on April 12.

The problem: the Lakers still have 11 back-to-backs left on their schedule.

40-year-old LeBron James makes All-NBA Second Team in his 22nd season 👑🐐 21 straight All-NBA appearances. pic.twitter.com/TelwHIF4yH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2025

Availability vs. Longevity

LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN that he has not discussed the All-NBA push with James. But Paul was honest about the challenge. “At 41 years of age, I hope he is not playing back-to-backs,” he said.

Teams sometimes limit veterans with injury history, but age-based restrictions are rare. Golden State recently ruled out back-to-backs for Al Horford, yet applying that rule to James feels unlikely.

Last season, James spoke about his approach. “To be a leader… your availability is very key,” he said. He still tries to play as often as possible.

The Lakers’ Balance

Coach JJ Redick values the All-NBA award and voted James to the Third Team last season. But Redick also noted that another selection would not change James’ legacy. A fifth championship would matter far more.

James’ nightly status will be guided by Redick, James, longtime trainer Mike Mancias, and Dr. Leroy Sims. If he plays 65 of the final 68 games, it would be remarkable. If he earns All-NBA again at 41 years old, it would be another historic achievement in a career full of them.