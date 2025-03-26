LeBron James has made a bold claim about Giannis Antetokounmpo if he was playing in the 1970’s, saying that the Bucks star would’ve been able to score 250+ points in a game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a nine-time All-Star and two-time NBA MVP, so there is no doubt that the ‘Greek Freak’ is one of the best players of our current generation.

But when LeBron James appeared on the Pat McCafee show this week he wasn’t discussing the current generation, as King James was asked how he thought Antetokounmpo would play if he was born in the 1970’s.

“You trying to tell me Giannis wouldn’t be able to play an NBA game in the ’70s?” James said. “Giannis Antetokounmpo would have 250 points in a game in the ’70s.”

LeBron is set to appear on the Pat McCafee show on Thursday night, but the preview clip that has surfaced is sure to attract a lot of attention and spark fierce debates between fans before the show even airs.

Over the last few years especially there has been more and more arguments about basketball pre-2000, with many arguing that the standard has increased as superstar athletes have developed over the years.

Antetokounmpo’s career best for points in a single game came in December 2023 when he dropped 64 on the Pacers. Giannis also has nine 50+ point games in the NBA.

There is no doubting that LeBron knows just how good Giannis really is, with the pair facing off as All-star captains in 2019, 2020, 2023 and in 2024.

Despite injuries slowing him down this year, Antetokounmpo is still averaging 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game with the 30-year-old continuing to show improvement with each year in the league.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and they are primed for yet another bold playoff run, with the best online sportsbooks pricing the 2021 champions at +6600 for another title.